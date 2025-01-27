Restoration of DG Khan Railway Station commences

DG Khan - The restoration process of Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station has commenced with hopes of resuming the Musa Pak Train service soon.

According to Pakistan Railways, the Musa Pak Train service from Lahore to Dera Ghazi Khan will be fully operational by February 15. In this connection, a trial run for the train is scheduled for Monday (today).

The train will travel through Lahore, Multan, Kot Addu and Shadan Lund before reaching Dera Ghazi Khan. This restoration marks a significant improvement in travel facilities for the region, reducing travel challenges and enhancing railway services for the public. The initiative is expected to benefit commuters greatly and contribute to regional connectivity and development.

GALLANTRY MEDALS AWARDED TO PUNJAB POLICE OFFICERS FOR EXTRAORDINARY BRAVERY

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office (CPO), Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar honoured police officers and personnel who demonstrated extraordinary bravery against terrorists and dangerous criminals. The event recognized 15 courageous officers from various districts, who were awarded the prestigious IG Punjab Gallantry Medals.

During the past 18 months, 38 fearless police officers and personnel have received this medal for their outstanding valor.

Dr Usman Anwar commended the officers for their heroic resilience, especially under extreme circumstances, such as standing firm amidst gunfire at inter-provincial checkpoints and in the Katcha areas. He acknowledged their courage as the true strength of the police force. Among the honorees was SHO of Kala Police Station, Tahir Saleem Nutkani, whose efforts were specially appreciated. The event showcased the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of Punjab police officers in the line of duty.

PFA DISCARDS EXPIRED FOOD ITEMS

The Punjab Food Authority raided a superstore in Kot Lal Eisan, recovering 40 kilograms of expired food items and 20 kilograms of banned Chinese salt.

The confiscated items, including expired dates, tea, and candies, were destroyed on the spot. The store was found in unhygienic condition, with dirt and pests contaminating storage areas, said official sources. The authorities imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on the store owner for violating food safety regulations.

Officials stated that operations against substandard and prohibited items will continue to ensure public health and safety. Citizens were advised to avoid using Chinese salt due to its harmful effects.