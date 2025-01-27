Saluting test for Long Course Joint Military Training held at PMA

ISLAMABAD - The Saluting Test for the 154th Long Course Joint Military Training was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. The ceremony was attended by cadets from the 154th Long Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course, 70th Integrated Course, and 25th Lady Cadet Course. The first joint military training included 485 cadets from the Pakistan Army, 111 from the Pakistan Navy, and 42 from the Pakistan Air Force.

Cadets will participate in joint training modules and exercises at the Pakistan Military Academy. The Commandant of PMA addressed the newly inducted cadets of the Army, Navy, and Air Force during the event. The inclusion of Navy and Air Force cadets at PMA will foster a comprehensive, multi-service approach to leadership, military strategy, and joint operations. This joint training program is set to become a significant milestone in promoting collaboration and developing joint military skills within the armed forces.