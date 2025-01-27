SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar Nazar Abbas

The Supreme Court on Monday withdrew a contempt notice issued to Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas over a case scheduling controversy.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, ruled that Abbas had not intentionally committed contempt of court. The bench stated that the Practice and Procedure Committee and the Judges' Constitutional Committee had disregarded a judicial order and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full bench for further proceedings.

Earlier, Abbas was served a show-cause notice and removed from his post on January 20 for scheduling a constitutional case before a regular bench, which the court termed “serious misconduct.” Abbas challenged the notice, asserting that he had not defied judicial orders and had informed the Practice and Procedure Committee of the situation.

The Supreme Court later formed a six-member bench to hear Abbas’ intra-court appeal, which is scheduled for January 27.