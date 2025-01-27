Monday, January 27, 2025
Schools to be closed tomorrow on account of Shab-e-Meraj

Web Desk
9:19 PM | January 27, 2025
National

The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all public and private educational institutions on January 28, in observance of Shab-e-Meraj, as per an official notification issued last week.

The occasion, observed on the 27th of Rajab in the Islamic calendar, marks the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) miraculous night journey and ascension to the heavens.

Traditionally, Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated with prayers, gatherings, and reflections, with schools and colleges closed to honour its religious significance.

