Senate committee approves PECA amendment bill amid journalists’ protests

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations concerned about press freedom and flaws in the legislation.

The session, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem, was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Umar Farooq, Kamran Murtaza, Palwasha Khan, and Mir Dostain Hassan Domki. During the meeting, journalist representatives voiced their concerns, stating that the bill imposes restrictions on press freedom. The committee chairman requested the journalists to submit their grievances in writing.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, sharing his personal experience of being detained under tenancy laws, emphasized that Pakistan does not require special laws to detain individuals. He also noted that some amendments were agreed upon in discussions with the Information Minister and that further changes may be introduced in the National Assembly.

The bill was approved by the Senate committee, with JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza opposing it.

Earlier, on January 23, the National Assembly passed the PECA Amendment Bill 2025, a controversial piece of legislation aimed at regulating social media in Pakistan.

The bill, presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, proposes the establishment of a new authority to oversee social media platforms and protect users' rights. The authority will be responsible for facilitating social media platforms, ensuring users' rights, and registering platforms.

It will also have the power to take disciplinary action against social media platforms that violate the law, direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content, and register or deregister platforms.