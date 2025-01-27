Shab-e-Meraj to be observed tonight

Muslims across the world including Pakistan will observe Shab-e-Meraj 2025 tonight with religious sanctity and fervor.

The believers will offer special prayers at mosques to seek the mercy and forgiveness of Allah (SWT). The religious clerics would discuss the incident of Meraj and highlight its importance in the teachings of Islam.

Special prayers and Mahafil will be held in Mosques and other places to seek blessings of the Almighty.

Houses, buildings and streets have been decorated with buntings, candles and colorful lights to celebrate the occasion.

The Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj every year on 27th of lunar month of Rajab-ul-Murajab.

The word Meraj is derived from Arabic word Urooj, which means ascension. The holy Prophet (PBUH) visited the highest heaven on the night to meet Allah (SWT). Five daily prayers were made compulsory during the night of Meraj.

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as the Night of Ascension, is an important event in Islamic history, observed on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab.

It commemorates the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Kaaba in Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, followed by his ascension (Meraj) to the heavens.