Shan Masood calls for proactive approach after Pakistan’s defeat to West Indies

Shan Masood calls for proactive approach after Pakistan's defeat to West Indies
Web Sports Desk
5:11 PM | January 27, 2025
Pakistan captain Shan Masood has urged his team to adopt a more proactive approach following a disappointing 120-run loss to West Indies in the second Test.

Pakistan, chasing 254 runs, suffered a dramatic collapse on Day 3, bowled out for just 133 within the first 20 minutes of play. Starting the day at 76/4, Pakistan lost key wickets early, with West Indies spinners Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican dismantling the batting lineup.

Speaking after the match, Masood expressed disappointment but emphasized learning from mistakes and building on positives. "We’ve struggled in certain areas, like getting the tail out, but there are improvements we need to build on," he said.

Despite the defeat, Masood praised the team’s resilience and individual performances, highlighting contributions from Saud Shakeel and Rizwan. Reflecting on the series, he noted Pakistan had won three out of four Tests on challenging pitches.

Masood emphasized the need for a more aggressive batting approach. "We need to take the game to the opposition like Kraigg Brathwaite did," he stated, stressing the importance of capitalizing on key moments to avoid collapses in future matches.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

