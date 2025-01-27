Significant success achieved in modernizing performance: FBR chief

Karachi - Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rashid Mahmood Langrial, on Sunday said that Pakistan Customs has achieved significant success in modernizing its operations, including the implementation of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) System. These initiatives have made the trade process faster, more transparent, and easier, resulting in a significant increase in revenue and enabling the clearance of export goods in a shorter time.

The Chairman FBR made these remarks while addressing the ceremony held to mark International Customs Day 2025 at the Customs House in Karachi.

Referring to his recent interactions with the traders’ community, Rashid Mahmood Langrial mentioned that the traders’ associations in Karachi are pleased with the introduction of the FCA System by Pakistan Customs.

The Chairman FBR also emphasized that the World Customs Day Theme for 2025, “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity,” is of great importance to Pakistan Customs as it strives to become a modern, dynamic, and forward-thinking institution.

On the occasion, the Chairman FBR hoisted the flag, laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument, and recited Fateha.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi, Moinuddin Wani, thanked Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Member Customs Operations (FBR) Junaid Jalil, and other guests for their presence.

At the end of the ceremony, Member Customs Operations (FBR), Junaid Jalil, in his address, thanked Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and the other guests for attending the ceremony. He reiterated Pakistan Customs’ commitment to continuing its active role in combating smuggling, stabilizing the country’s economy, and facilitating business activities across the country.

Junaid Jalil lauded the Customs officials for their contributions to stabilizing the country’s economy and expressed hope that they will continue to perform their duties with the same dedication in the future.

He also highly appreciated and expressed gratitude to the organizers of the event.

Later, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial distributed certificates of appreciation to the officers for their outstanding performance.

It may be noted that International Customs Day is celebrated worldwide on January 26. Like in previous years, this year, World Customs Day was celebrated in all the Collectorates of Customs across Pakistan, including the grand ceremony at the Customs House Karachi, under the auspices of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi.

The event was attended by the Consul Generals of Oman, Indonesia, Kuwait, and representatives of the Russian and UAE consulates, as well as chief commissioners, chief collectors, collectors, senior Customs officers, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and prominent business and social figures.