Sohawa police arrest 2 suspects in sexual abuse case

GUJAR KHAN - Sohawa police have arrested two suspects for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy and uploading obscene content of social media. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, SSP Tariq Aziz Sindhu, said that polive have apprehended two suspects identified as Hammad and Haris, who allegedly raped the teenage boy and shared the video social media platforms. DPO Sindhu added that the suspects were immediately arreated after the incident was reported to the police, emphasizing that they would be challaned before the court with strong shreds of evidence. The DPO added that there was zero tolerance against heinous crimes against women and children and strict action would be taken against the outlaws.