Textile industry criticises ECC’s gas price hike for CPPs, warns of negative impact on exports

ISLAMABAD - The Captive Power Plants (CPPs) are still enjoying up to approximately 22.78 percent cheaper gas prices compared to cement industry, some domestic consumers categories, commercial and CNG sector, despite the recent increase of Rs500/MMBtu in sale prices of gas for CPPs.

Following the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified upward revision in gas sale prices for General Industry (Captive Power Plants) increasing it by Rs500/MMBtu from Rs3,000/mmBtu to Rs3,500/mmBtu to ensure revenue requirement of Sui companies during FY 2024-25.

The federal government, in response to OGRA’s determinations of SNGPL and SSGCL’s Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement for FY 2024-25, has issued advice on gas sale prices, said OGRA here Sunday. However, there will be no change in the gas tariff for other sectors including domestic. It is worth mentioning that in December 2024, OGRA had determined a hike of up to 25.78 percent in the prescribed gas prices of both the Sui companies for the financial year 2024-25. The OGRA had determined an increase of 25.78 percent in the prescribed prices of Sui Southern Company Limited and 8.71 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

Last week, the ECC had approved the Petroleum Division summary for a hike of Rs500/MMBtu for Captive Power Plant; however, the forum had rejected the proposed increase of Rs100/MMBtu for non-protected domestic consumers. The ECC also instructed the Petroleum Division to take necessary measures for the imposition of a grid transition levy on the captive power plants to enhance the energy sector efficiency. In its notification, OGRA has notified that the gas sale price for General Industry (Captive Power) has been increase from the existing Rs3,000/MMBtu to Rs3,500/ MMBtu with effect from February 1, 2025. Currently, the cement industry is paying the highest gas tariff at Rs4,400/MMBtu, followed by domestic consumers using above 4 cubic metre of gas at Rs4,200/MMBtu, commercial Rs3,900/MMBtu, domestic consumers using up to 4 cubic metre at Rs3,800/MMBtu, and CNG sector Rs3,750/MMBtu. The gas prices for cement sector is 22.78 percent higher than CPPs, domestic by up to 18.18 percent, commercial by 10.81 percent, and CNG by 6.81 percent.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) which represents 30 percent of Pakistan textile export earnings, expresses its grave concerns over the ECC’s recent decision to increase the gas tariff for Captive Power Plants (CPPs) from Rs3,000 per MMBtu to Rs3,500 per MMBtu. This 16.7 percent hike comes as a severe blow to the textile sector, which is already grappling with mounting production costs and intense global competition, the PTC said. The textile sector, being the backbone of Pakistan’s exports, contributes over 60 percent of total exports and employs millions of workers directly and indirectly. A sharp increase in energy costs— specifically for CPPs, which provide a vital energy source for uninterrupted operations— will critically undermine the competitiveness of Pakistan’s textile exports in global markets.

This decision reflects a clear anti-export bias in the government’s policy framework, prioritising fiscal revenue over the sustainability and growth of export-driven industries. By imposing an additional burden on the textile industry, the government risks reversing the hard-earned gains in export growth and jeopardising its balance of payments position. With highest energy costs, highest cost of borrowing, highest minimum wage and taxation, competing in international markets will become impossible for textile and apparel exporters of Pakistan. “The ECC’s decision to raise gas tariffs for Captive Power Plants is deeply disappointing and short-sighted. Energy costs account for a significant share of textile production expenses. Such an increase will render Pakistani textiles uncompetitive on the global stage, at a time when the country should be aggressively pursuing export-led growth to stabilise its economy. This move sends the wrong signal to the export sector, discouraging investment and threatening job security for millions of workers in the industry. We strongly urge the government to reconsider this decision and engage with stakeholders to devise policies that support, rather than hinder, export growth,” Fawad Anwar, Chairman of Pakistan Textile Council, commented on the decision.

PTC emphasises that the textile industry is not just an economic pillar but a crucial source of employment and development for the country. Policies that disproportionately burden this sector are counterproductive to achieving national economic stability. PTC calls upon the government to adopt a balanced approach by withdrawing the gas tariff hike for CPPs, continuation of RLNG supply with ring-fenced prices, rationalised UFG, no cross subsidies and developing a coherent long-term industrial energy policy (power-petroleum-gas) considering global competitiveness factors.