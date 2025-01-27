Timber mafia causing irreparable damage to KP’s green cover

Peshawar - Known as the “Switzerland of Pakistan,” Swat Valley is a stunning tapestry of snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, and dense forests of pine and deodar trees. This natural beauty has long attracted tourists and nature enthusiasts from around the world, offering a serene escape into the wilderness.

However, socioeconomic challenges, terrorism, and natural disasters, particularly the catastrophic 2022 floods, have wreaked havoc on the district’s economy, hotel industry, and environment. As the region struggles to recover from the damage caused to its green landscape and economy, many locals have turned to the valley’s natural resources for survival, often overlooking the long-term consequences. One of the most pressing threats to Swat’s environment is rampant deforestation, largely driven by the timber mafia.

Wajid Ali Khan, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Minister, has referred to the devastating effects of the illegal timber trade in the region, noting that the forests of Upper Swat, particularly those populated with pines and deodar trees, have been severely depleted by the timber mafia’s unchecked activities.

“The forests in Upper Swat have been ruthlessly axed for monetary gain,” Wajid Khan said, emphasizing that the timber mafia’s actions have caused irreparable damage to the region’s green cover. He accused the PTI of failing to curb the timber mafia.

“The roots of this crisis can be traced back to an irrational decision to allow private forest owners to cut down trees under the woodlot law. While this policy was initially intended to manage forest resources, it inadvertently opened the floodgates for illegal logging in both private and state-owned forests. The timber mafia capitalized on this, exacerbating the destruction.”

By the time the provincial government intervened and ordered a halt to tree cutting, the damage had already been done. The once-thriving forests, integral to the ecological balance of Swat, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Chitral, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, are now under increasing threat, he said.

With the drop in temperatures after snowfall, the transportation of timber has increased further in the province, especially in Swat, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, and the Hazara divisions.

Wood seller Attaullah Khan, a resident of Swat, said that his business boomed in the wake of increased demand for wood by hotels and furniture makers. While cutting timber from native pines and indigenous species—mostly transported from Bahrain, Khwazakhela, Madayn, Matta, Mahudhand, Gabin Jabba, Malam Jabba, Kabal, Oshu, and Kalam areas—using an electric saw in his ‘wood taal’ with the support of two laborers, he admitted that the active timber mafia exploits poverty and unemployment in Upper Swat. They acquire expensive pines and deodar trees at throwaway prices from locals before transporting them to other parts of the country for maximum profit.

Available statistics show that in Upper and Lower Swat, forests cover an area of 216,005 acres, with 148,729 acres declared protected forests and 67,275 acres declared communal forests. Experts claim that 30% to 40% of trees in various regions of Swat have already been cut down, and those involved in the process aim to raise this to 70% of trees in the district, meaning the green cover could soon vanish if the timber mafia is not stopped.

The National Forest Policy of 2015 revealed that Pakistan’s total forest-covered area was only 5%, and the country was losing about 27,000 hectares of forests per year, mainly in private and community-owned natural forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tauheed Khan, former Conservator of Forests, compared Pakistan’s deforestation rate to the global situation, stating that around 10 million hectares of forest are deforested each year worldwide—an area equal to Portugal. He noted that around half of this deforestation is counterbalanced by re-growing forests, meaning that approximately five million hectares of green cover are lost each year.

He also pointed out that about 60% of forests are used for firewood in Pakistan, 25% for furniture, and 15% of trees are lost due to urbanization and community-driven demands. “Deforestation is a national challenge, and there is a need to impose a ‘Green Emergency’ to protect the green heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” He also suggested an agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan to control the smuggling of timber.

Ex-Forest Minister Wajid Ali Khan claimed that thousands of trees planted under the PTI’s Billion Tree Afforestation Project were prematurely cut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was a clear violation of the agreement signed between the KP Forest Department and farmers. He alleged that improper planning and poor selection led to the destruction of several billion trees plantation sites in northern KP, which were swept away by the 2022 floods, causing huge financial losses to the government.

Dr Shafiqur Rehman, former Chairman of the Environmental Science Department at the University of Peshawar, said that deforestation is one of the major causes of climate change, poor rainfall, snowfall, and rising temperatures. “Even though the Swat River flows through the district, water scarcity is steadily increasing in different parts of Malakand division. Future generations will likely face hunger and water shortages if deforestation continues at this rate,” he warned.

Musawar Khan, CM-KP Adviser for Forests and Climate Change, said that under the KP Forest Ordinance of 2002, the Forest Force had been empowered with police-like powers to protect forest resources and conduct operations against the timber mafia. He explained that the Forest Force is equipped with the latest weaponry, vehicles, and communication systems, and has the authority to shoot offenders and timber mafia members in self-defense.

The forest officers can arrest, detain, or take an accused into custody, inspect any vehicle, boat, railway wagon, or pack animal, and seize smuggled timber. DFOs/RFOs can enter any depot, wood/saw cutting unit, building, or premises to search for timber, arrest offenders, and conduct investigations without the need for a magistrate’s warrant.

“The jurisdiction of the Forest Force has been extended to merged areas, where checkposts have been established on national and regional highways to curb timber smuggling,” he added. He suggested creating special forest courts for the speedy trial of accused individuals, increasing lockups, modern wireless systems, and mobility vehicles.

The CM’s aide confirmed that a complete ban on forest cutting had been enforced under the Private Wood Lots Rules 2017 in KP. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the Malakand division, continues to grapple with recovery, the battle against the timber mafia has become one of the region’s most urgent concerns.

Experts hope that with stricter enforcement of existing forest laws and increased community involvement, Swat Valley can begin to heal and preserve its rich natural heritage for future generations.