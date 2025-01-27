Traffic officer’s misconduct in Mansehra sparks protests

MANSEHRA - An incident involving a Traffic Police officer allegedly misbehaved with a woman during the issuance of a traffic fine to a Mehran vehicle in Bararkot, within the jurisdiction of Garhi Habibullah Police Station, led to public outrage and protests. The aggrieved locals blocked the road, demanding justice and action against the official involved. In response to the escalating situation, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, took immediate action and engaged with the affected parties. The matter was resolved amicably through a Jirga involving police officers, Traffic Police personnel, and the victim’s family. The resolution of the issue brought the protest to an end, and the road was reopened for traffic.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, took serious notice of the incident and directed DPO Shafiullah Gandapur to ensure a transparent and impartial inquiry. DIG Satti emphasized that justice would be served, taking into account all evidence and facts related to the case. To uphold the principles of fairness, a team comprising senior police officers has been formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation. Authorities have assured that further details and findings will be made public upon the conclusion of the inquiry.