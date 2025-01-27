Uncertainty looms over talks as PTI, govt bicker over judicial commission

Gohar says if govt serious about talks, take one positive step and we will talk to Imran n Siddiqui insists govt to respond to PTI demands only in next session.

ISLAMABAD - The future of the Government-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiations seems uncertain as the two sides bicker over the formation of a judicial commission ahead of the possible fourth session of the talks scheduled for tomorrow.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called the next session of negotiations at the Parliament House on Tuesday with the former ruling party insisting on the formation of a judicial commission for continuity of the negotiations. It said that the seven-day deadline for formation of the judicial commission has ended while the PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui — who is also the spokesperson for the government negotiation committee — insists that they won’t respond to the PTI’s “threats”. The two sides have been blaming each other for the fiasco.

PTI-founder Imran Khan has demanded a meeting with the party’s negotiation team before January 28 and on the other hand, the government side has said that it will respond to PTI’s demand in the next session while slamming the PTI for ending the negotiations process unilaterally. “As per the agreed communiqué, no response will be given before the seven-day deadline...we will respond to PTI’s demand for formation of judicial commission at the next session of talks,” PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Sunday.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the ongoing talks were put on hold, a shift from the party’s earlier announcement of calling them off. The Imran-led party had called off the negotiations process due to the alleged non-cooperation of the government and delay in the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9, 2023 violent protests and a crackdown on the party protesters in Islamabad on November 26 last year.

The PTI and the ruling coalition have been engaged in negotiations aimed at defusing political tensions in the country for nearly a month. Both the sides have held three rounds of talks so far. The process hit a snag after the Khan-founded party announced that they would attend the fourth session of talks only if the government forms a judicial commission while the ruling alliance insisted that they would give their written response to the PTI’s Charter of Demands in the next round of negotiations. The police raid at the house of Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza in Faisalabad also gave an excuse to the PTI for halting the negotiations process. Two days back, PTI founder Imran Khan had demanded a meeting with his party’s negotiation committee to chalk out a final stance regarding the talks.

The government has been lambasting the PTI for ending the talks unilaterally, saying that the abrupt end was a surprise not only for the committee but also for the PTI itself.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that they were ready for the January 28 meeting but added they will not respond to PTI’s threats or boycott. Barrister Gohar on Sunday said that the government delayed the start of negotiations and also delayed the formation of the commission. “If the government is serious about the talks, take one positive step and we will talk to Imran,” he said.

According to the PTI Chairman, the negotiations process officially ended after the completion of a seven-day deadline. He noted that the government can announce the formation of a judicial commission and his party would look into it. It seems, if the PTI agrees to sit with the government in the fourth session, both sides will begin the talks with all the excitement of an uncertain outcome given the gestures from both sides so far.