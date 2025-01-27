US-bound refugees in Hong Kong despair as Trump halts arrivals

HONG KONG - After 13 years in as a refugee, John received plane tickets that would grant his family new lives in the United States -- only for them to be snatched away with a stroke of the pen by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s executive order to suspend all refugee admissions and halt the US asylum programme, signed hours after taking office, has left adrift dozens in the Chinese city approved for US resettlement. John’s scheduled flight to Los Angeles barely missed the Monday, January 27 deadline -- had he been allowed to board, the executive order would have taken effect while he was in the air. “It was devastating news for the whole family,” said the 37-year-old, who fled persecution in an East African country and spoke to News Wire service using a pseudonym.

“(We had) just a few days remaining.”

The order -- despite being up for review in 90 days -- has already caused “pain” and a “huge ripple effect” as asylum seekers in now fear being sent back to square one, according to advocates for refugee rights.

John said he had completed years of stringent US vetting, including security and medical checks.

The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) had “prepared everything” to resettle him, his wife and their children.

“We actually asked (the IOM), ‘Is there any way we can buy the ticket for our own and just travel maybe on Sunday?’ They say, ‘No way possible.’”