US threatens head money for Afghan Taliban leaders

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan may face tough situation from Washington as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday threatened to announce bounties on the heads of Afghanistan Taliban leaders, as he said more Americans may be detained in Afghanistan than previously reported. The threat from US top diplomat comes days after the Afghan Taliban government and the United States exchanged prisoners in one of the final acts of former US President Joe Biden.

The harsh warning from Secretary of State Marco Rubio was posted on social media website X. “Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported,” Rubio commented on X.

“If this is true, we will have to immediately place a very big bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on bin Laden,” he said, referring to the al-Qaida leader killed by US forces in 2011 in Pakistan.

Rubio did not describe who the other Americans may be in Afghan Taliban custody, however there have long been list of missing Americans whose cases were not formally taken up by the US government as wrongful detentions.

In the deal with the Biden administration, the Taliban freed the American detained in Afghanistan, Ryan Corbett, who had been living with his family in the country and was taken away by Taliban in August 2022.

Another freed American was William McKenty, about whom little information has been shared.

The United States in turn freed Afghan citizen Khan Mohammed, who was serving a life sentence in a California prison.

Mohammed was convicted of trafficking heroin and opium into the United States and was accused of seeking rockets to kill US troops in Afghanistan.