Usman Club, Civil Tiger win in Commissioner Karachi Basketball

LAHORE - Two more matches have been decided in the boys event of the 8th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, being held with the permission of KBBA, at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. In the first match, Usman Club defeated Karachi Colts by 51-28. From the winning side. Mubariz Ahmed scored 22 points, Usman Khawaja 12 and M Saleh 10 points. while on behalf of the runner team, Ahmed Raja scored 10, Abdul Qadir scored 8 and Mahmood Zia scored 8 points. In the second match, Civil Tiger Club defeated Eagle Club by 41-32 points after a tough and exciting match. On behalf of the winner team, Karachi’s emerging player Haris Shahid scored 14, Haji Muhammad Zaid scored 12 and Nabeel Ahmed scored 10 points. From the losing team, Badr Hussain scored 16 points and Abdul Rahim 11 points. In these matches, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, Zahid Malik, Naeem Ahmed, Zaima Khatoon, Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Usman performed the duties of technical officials and referees. Earlier, the players were introduced to Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, a member of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation in the presence of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Faisal Ali Khan and others.