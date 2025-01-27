West Indies spinners leave Pakistan reeling at 76/4 in final Test

LAHORE - Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered against a clinical West Indies spin attack on Sunday, as the hosts ended day two of the final Test at 76/4, needing another 178 runs to chase down a target of 254 and seal the series.

The West Indies struck early, exploiting the conditions to reduce Pakistan to 5/2 within the first three overs. Openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Hurraira succumbed cheaply, scoring just 2 runs each, falling to spinners Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie. A brief recovery was orchestrated by Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam, who added 43 runs for the third wicket.

However, Jomel Warrican broke through, dismissing Ghulam for 19, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 48/3. The biggest blow came late in the day when Sinclair dismissed Babar Azam, who top-scored with a gritty 39. Pakistan closed at 76/4 after 24 overs, with the West Indies spinners firmly in control heading into day three. Earlier, Pakistan’s spinners had kept their side in contention, bundling out the West Indies for 244 in their second innings. Resuming at 92/2, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals, despite a valiant 52 from skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. Noman Ali starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 80 runs, including Brathwaite’s prized scalp. Sajid Khan complemented him with figures of 4/76, while pacers Kashif Khan and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with a wicket apiece.

The West Indies middle and lower order showed resistance, with Tevin Imlach (35) and Kevin Sinclair (28) adding a crucial 51-run stand for the eighth wicket. However, Pakistan’s bowlers maintained discipline, dismissing the visitors in 66.1 overs, setting a challenging target of 254.The third day promises a riveting contest, with Pakistan needing a spirited effort from their remaining batsmen to overcome the West Indies’ spin challenge and secure a series win.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 154 and 76-4 (Babar 31, Ghulam 19, Sinclair 2-41) need another 178 runs to beat WEST INDIES 163 and 244 (Brathwaite 52, Sajid 4-76, Noman 4-80).