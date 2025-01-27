Colombia agrees to Trump's terms on deported migrants from US: White House

Colombia has agreed to all terms set by President Donald Trump on the return of illegal Colombian migrants from the US after an earlier row, the White House said Sunday.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay," it said in a statement.

"Based on this agreement, the fully drafted (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement," it said.

The statement also said that visa sanctions issued by the State Department and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.

"Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States," the statement said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro earlier vowed to respond after Trump announced “urgent and decisive retaliatory measures" against his country.

The diplomatic crisis erupted due to Petro's refusal to accept US military aircraft carrying deported migrants as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The measures imposed by Trump include 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods coming into the US, which were set to increase to 50% within a week, a travel ban, and visa sanctions on members and supporters of the Colombian government as well as the imposition of emergency financial sanctions.