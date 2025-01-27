Women empowerment key to economic progress: Dr Nigar Johar

ISLAMABAD - Lt Gen (retd) Nigar Johar has emphasised the crucial role women play in the economic development of Pakistan during her visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Drn Johar, while speaking with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, highlighted that women, who mark up as half of the population, must be empowered to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth, said a press release issued here on Sunday. Dr Johar stated, “Pakistan cannot afford to neglect its women who are determined to serve the country. Their empowerment is vital for the economic wellbeing of the nation.”

She called for inclusive economic policies and greater participation of women in all sectors, asserting that empowering women is fundamental to building a stronger economy. The discussion also focused on the importance of strong linkages between academia and industry. Dr Johar emphasised that education should be business and industry-focused to help students transition from job seekers to job creators. She remarked, “Our youth must be equipped to become entrepreneurs, contributing to the economy rather than relying on traditional employment.”

President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed Dr Johar’s visit and praised her as a source of inspiration for women across the nation. He shared the ICCI’s ongoing efforts to empower the youth, especially women and rural communities, by facilitating industry-academia collaborations and establishing more facilitation desks for the business community. He stressed the importance of developing the potential of Pakistan’s youth, especially in the rural areas, to achieve the country’s economic goals.

Qureshi also pointed out that the ICCI is working closely with universities, signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to support youth entrepreneurship and skill development. He proposed that universities tailor their curricula so that students spend their final semesters working directly with industries, gaining practical experience to prepare them as future entrepreneurs.

Executive Member Fatima Azeem and Special Advisor to the ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui also highlighted the importance of imparting skill training to the youth, empowering them to succeed in the workforce and contribute effectively to the nation’s development. Shumila Siddiqui, another ICCI Executive Member, alongwith other women entrepreneurs from Islamabad, attended the meeting and participated in the discussion, sharing their views on the challenges and opportunities for women in business. The visit ended with a shared commitment to creating an environment that fosters economic growth through inclusive policies, strong academia-industry partnerships, and empowering women and youth. Dr Johar’s visit reinforced the message that women’s empowerment and youth development are essential for Pakistan’s long-term prosperity.