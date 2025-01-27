Monday, January 27, 2025
Worker dies in well collapse in Lodhran

NEWS WIRE
January 27, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  A tragic incident occurred near Gulburg Colony Lataska Super Chowk, Lodhran, where a laborer lost his life while digging a 30-feet-deep sewer well here on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, a worker was digging a well for sewerage but suddenly it caved in and he was buried alive. Rescue 1122 teams, led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Shakeel Ahmed, rushed to the scene with a rapid response time of just three minutes. Upon arrival, the rescue teams discovered that the worker, identified as 35-year-old Amin s/o Allah Wasaya of Adda Shahnal on Multan Road, was trapped under soil. The Rescue teams recovered the body after two hours of struggling hard. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Lodhran after medical examination.

