8th Colour & Chem Expo to be held on August 19-20

LAHORE - Pakistan’s largest and exclusive two-day exhibition of dyes, chemicals & allied industry, 8th Color & Chem Expo will be held on August 19-20, 2023 at Lahore International Expo Centre. This year’s theme is “Transforming Challenges into Opportunities.” Exhibition is being organized by the Event and Conference International Pvt. Ltd and Rainbow Group in collaboration with Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation. China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA) and BLGE Expo Shanghai Co. Ltd are the international partners. The event is supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA). In a statement, Convenor & Exhibition Head Abdul Rahim Chughtai told that the event is also incorporating digital printing, textile printing & screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition as well as a concurrent event. He told that this year more than 200 local and foreign companies from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, UAE and UK are also participating in this two-day expo.