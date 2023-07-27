Thursday, July 27, 2023
After Indian woman, 'Chinese love' arrives to meet Pakistani friend

After Indian woman, ‘Chinese love’ arrives to meet Pakistani friend
Shahid Khan
July 27, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  After an Indian woman’s love affair with a man in Upper Dir district, a Chinese woman has reached Lower Dir district to meet his Pakistani friend and both later moved to the federal capital Islamabad.

According to police in Lower Dir’s Samarbagh precinct, Ms Gaofang, 21, arrived in Samarbagh Monday night and left for Islamabad with her Pakistani mate Javed, 18, of Sikandaro in Bajaur province. Javed invited his Chinese buddy to his maternal uncle’s residence in Samarbagh via road through Gilgit- Baltistan. Javed’s family in Samarbagh said that the two had been friends on the Snapchat App for three years and had now chosen to marry.

Akbar Khan Shinwari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Samarbagh, stated that the Chinese girl had all legal paperwork for a three-month visit to Pakistan and that both had gone for Islamabad.

Shahid Khan

