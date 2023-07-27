Thursday, July 27, 2023
Armed Forces pay glowing tribute to Captain Sarwar Shaheed

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 27, 2023
Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -  Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC and Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 75th Shahadat Anniversary today. His matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve & fortitude shall always be remembered.

Captain Muhammad Sarwar, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who demonstrated indomitable courage and valour in defence of motherland and embraced Shahadat at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir) in 1948. Captain Muhammad Sarwar’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

