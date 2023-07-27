Bilawal, Russian FM discuss expiry of Black Sea Grain Initiative

ISLAMABAD - Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Russia yesterday discussed the expiry of Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI). Bhutto had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. They discussed various bilateral and global issues. The topics included the expiry of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the disruption in the global supply chain, which they believed would further strain developing nations.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of Pakistan’s engagement with all relevant stakeholders to find a solution to these challenges. Previously this week, FM Bilawal had also spoken with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

During that conversation, he had expressed Pakistan’s concerns about the implications of the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s expiry on food inflation and food security for developing countries like Pakistan, which were already facing economic pressures.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would in particular benefit developing countries already under economic strain,” said a foreign ministry statement. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for international efforts for restoring the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides. The discussion came after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s visit to Islamabad last week.