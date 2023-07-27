Brother, nephew of MPA Aslam Abro shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI - Unidentified gunmen shot dead brother and nephew of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro in Defence Phase 7, Karachi on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, armed men riding motorcycles sprayed bullets at car of brother of MPA Aslam Abro carrying four people. As a result of the firing, Aslam Abro’s brother lawyer Akram Abro and his son, Shehryar Abro were killed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene of crime and bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that 9MM pistols were used in the attack. A case has been registered into the incident and investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Region, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Wednesday paid a sudden visit to Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

According to details, the DIG along with SSPs and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions.

Talking to media, the DIG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organizers cooperated a lot. He is himself monitoring the entire situation, he added. The DIG said that security is on high alert and efforts are being done to make security foolproof. He also said that police and Rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place on the day.

SUKKUR MAYOR REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS FOR MOURNING PROCESSIONS

Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements to facilitate the participants of mourning processions and majalis during 9th and 10th Muharram.

Later, talking to the media, the Mayor said Ulemas belonging to different schools of thought have already assured him to play their role to promote Muslim brotherhood, peace and unity during the month of Muharram. He said a central control room has been also set up to monitor and develop communication among the departments during Muharram.