Chairman PAC orders to start probe into NADRA’s data leaks scandal

ISLAMABAD - After knowing about a restraining order issued by the court against Federal Investigation Agency’s inquiry into ‘data leaks scandal’, the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the Secretary Interior to start departmental inquiry into the matter. In a recent meeting, PAC took notice of the leakage of citizens’ data by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and directed FIA to take cognisance in the matter. However, when questioned about the progress on Wednesday in a meeting of the PAC, a representative of FIA informed that the agency had initiated an inquiry and hold meetings with NADRA for getting relevant records.

He informed further that FIA had also called relevant officers for investigation but one of them approached the high court, which granted a stay order against our proceedings. FIA’s representative informed the committee that the said restraining order was issued without listening to his organisation and they will try their best to get vacated the same on next date of hearing. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan expressed his anger over the court’s intervention in committee proceedings and directed the Secretary Interior to lodge a departmental inquiry as parallel proceedings as the restraining orders are against FIA alone.