Thursday, July 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cheema declines comment on alleged name of his son in videos scandal

Cheema declines comment on alleged name of his son in videos scandal
Web Desk
7:24 PM | July 27, 2023
National

Federal Minister for Food Tariq Bashir Cheema's reaction regarding his son's alleged involvement in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur videos scandal has come out.

Cheema is said to have refrained from responding to the media regarding the alleged name of his son Wali Dad in the Bahawalpur University videos scandal.

While speaking briefly, Cheema said for the sake of God, not involve his son in the scandal.

“I will not give any version in this regard, the allegations against my son should be investigated,” he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023