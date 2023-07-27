Cheema declines comment on alleged name of his son in videos scandal

Federal Minister for Food Tariq Bashir Cheema's reaction regarding his son's alleged involvement in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur videos scandal has come out.

Cheema is said to have refrained from responding to the media regarding the alleged name of his son Wali Dad in the Bahawalpur University videos scandal.

While speaking briefly, Cheema said for the sake of God, not involve his son in the scandal.

“I will not give any version in this regard, the allegations against my son should be investigated,” he added.