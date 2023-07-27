China calls for increased representation of global south in international reforms

China has called for increased representation of the global south in international reforms.

“In the new round of global governance system reform, we need to increase the voice and representation of the global south and safeguard our common interests,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior officials from BRICS, a bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

He added that the global south should place “development at the center of the international agenda, revitalize the global partnership for development and foster new growth drivers.”

High representatives and national security advisers of BRICS member nations held their 13th meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported.

Calling for unity and cooperation, Wang said “countries should advocate the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.”

Backing the UN playing an active role in international affairs, Wang called on the BRICS nations to “oppose hegemony and power politics.”

Wang, director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, was reappointed the country’s foreign minister on Tuesday.

In four proposals to BRICS, Wang said China “advocates eliminating conflicts and restoring peace.”

The global south should “uphold a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, promote the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and work for the political settlement of hotspot issues,” he added.

​​​​​​​Calling for “openness and inclusiveness,” Wang urged countries “to respect the diversity of civilizations, oppose ideology and camp confrontations, support countries in exploring their own development paths and social systems, and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on governance.”​​​​​​​