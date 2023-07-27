Civil society calls for new CoD for progress, stability

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a national dialogue have called upon all political parties to initiate a dialogue and meaningful deliberations for the second generation Charter of Democracy (CoD) as it would help in strengthening the democratic values and culture needed for national progress and stability.

The national dialogue was organised by Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and the National Press Club (NPC) here on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by President National Party Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch. Other speakers and senior leaders of different political parties included Senator Farhatullah Babar, Dr Pervez Tahir, Senator Saifullah Abro, President PFUJ Afzal Butt, National Convenor of PDA Zia-ur-Rehman and Pakistan Bar Council representative Shah Khawar.

The dialogue was part of the PDA’s efforts to start dialogues on the urgency second generation Charter of Democracy in the country. Endorsing the efficacy of the CoD, the civil society urged all major political parties to join hands to author a new Charter of Democracy before Election-2023.

In his remarks, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said political parties are considered as the nurseries of democracy. Their vibrancy and inclusiveness enrich nation’s democratic experiences. “We call upon the political parties to consider creation of ‘National Commission for Democracy’ as envisaged in the CoD-2006 to support civic education, study circles and training of future leaders and cadre through the political parties.”

He also stressed that all political parties shall in their manifestos and policy documents ensure that all citizens irrespective of their gender, class, economic background and creed are valued and equally involved in the affairs of the party.

Zia-ur-Rehman said, “Only a futuristic democratic compact among all major political parties can offer us a better future. Therefore, the new Charter of Democracy must agree on stable and predictable rules of the game to make democratic culture and values work for 250 million Pakistanis.”

Constitutional expert Zafar Ullah Khan emphasised the importance of centrality of Parliament and demanded that constitutional supremacy should be accepted by all. Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Farhatullah Babar said that article 32-36 of the CoD 2006 was not given priority in the past years. The political parties should focus on leftover clauses of the CoD 2006 in the new CoD.

The participants said for a balanced and smooth way forward, the 2nd generation of Charter of Democracy along with tweaking the political wing must dedicate its prime focus to bring the nation out of the economic quagmire.