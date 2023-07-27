ECC approves Rs985.43m spent by USC under PM’s free Atta scheme in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amount of Rs 985.43 million spent by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) under the Prime Minister’s free Atta scheme during Ramazan in last financial year 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production on provision of free Atta under Prime Minister’s gift Atta initiative during Ramazan and approved an amount of Rs. 985.43 million spent by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) under the Prime Minister’s free Atta scheme during Ramazan in last financial year 2022-23. The scheme was launched on 18th March, 2023 and continued till 16th April, 2023. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmmod, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.