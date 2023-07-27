The Punjab Police introduced the new Face Trace System (FTS), an artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition system that can streamline the process of identifying and arresting suspects and wanted criminals. This noteworthy initiative will definitely aid the investigative process and can make the police force more time-efficient but the AI system can come with problems of its own. Connectivity issues, training and margins for error must be factored in to make this tool more effective and should such improvements be made, the government must determine how it can expand its use to other provinces as well.

The FTS will draw from a comprehensive data bank of over 18 million individuals to promote accountability, reliability and efficiency within the police. The AI system will further aid the process of suspect identification and locating the wanted criminal in record time. This move away from traditional and tedious practices away from conversing with eye witnesses, visiting locations and connecting loose ends will definitely help free up some time for police officers who can then redirect their efforts towards other equally pressing cases. On top of all of this, the fact that the FTS can tap into all CCTV footage of the province will further enable the police to hold criminals accountable promptly.

At the same time however, there are a few things to be cautious of. When dealing with an AI powered identification system, authorities must remain cognizant of machine errors that have to be corrected by human interference. This means that all officers must be trained to use it appropriately, and provide feedback to make the tool as seamless as possible. Furthermore, tapping into a larger database by partnering up with bodies like Nadra may be of help for the police force since most information is already available and can be utilised. This will enhance the scope of the tool beyond just the capabilities of the Punjab Police Information Technology wing, or the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Lastly, the FTS will also heavily rely on the availability of electricity and the internet. It is vital that all connectivity issues are solved if we want this to become an essential feature of the police’s investigative process. There is great potential for such an initiative should all relevant authorities sit down and improve it to the point that it can be applied nation-wide.