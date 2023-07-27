FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan facec Cambodia in preliminary round one

Pakistan football team will meet Cambodia in the FIFA Asia World Cup qualifying preliminary round one.

FIFA, on Thursday, announced draws for the regional qualifiers. The first round will be played on the basis of one home and one away matches on October 12 and 17.

As many as 45 Member Associations from the region are set to discover their initial steps on the road to the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 10 winners of round one will advance to round two, where they will be joined by the remaining 26 teams. These 36 sides will be drawn into nine groups of four, competing against each team in a home-and-away, round-robin format, between November 2023 and June 2024.



In the 2019 qualifiers, Pakistan met the same opponent. They lost that game by 4-1.

This time around, Pakistan will have high hopes of qualification with the arrival of diaspora players. If they win their game in first round, they will make it to group G of the second round. Group G features Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan.