FM, UNSG discuss post-flood recovery in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed post-flood recovery in Pakistan, food security for developing countries and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
On his Twitter handle, the Foreign Minister said that he thanked the UN Secretary General for his leadership and support for Pakistan's flood response.
