The Global Hunger Index (GHI-2022) has ranked Pakistan at 99th position out of the 121 countries, indicating that Pakistan has a level of hunger that is quite serious. Food insecurity has been the center of discourse for a while in development circles, especially following the floods last year, but there is little that has been done on the ground to adapt and mitigate this challenge. With both internal and external drivers becoming even more pronounced, this should be treated as an emergency.

The report’s Pakistan chapter, reveals that the country’s score has dropped from 38.1 in 2006 to 26.1 in 2022, yet the hunger level is still considered serious. There are a lot of external factors driving this trend of food insecurity, such as armed conflicts, climate change, and pandemics. As a result, up to 828 million people were forced to go hungry the world over. The threat is a lot more severe in the South of the Sahara and South Asia, with the latter having the world’s highest hunger level, the highest child stunting rate and by far the highest child wasting rate of any world region.

In Pakistan’s case, the situation was exacerbated by the floods last year along with the rising commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine. Now, with the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) under threat with Russia pulling out, the situation could get a lot worse for Pakistan and other countries.

Despite these external drivers, poor policy making and planning at the domestic level must be called out. Despite being an agricultural economy, Pakistan is struggling to meet its local wheat demand and has become a net importer of agricultural goods. On top of all this, inflation has reached record-breaking levels. What we need is a comprehensive plan that factors in key drivers such as climate change, to ensure that we can be self-sufficient going forward. This would require transforming and modernising agricultural systems and processes to boost local production and expand yields. Meeting the local demand must be the first objective, but given the local resources and advantages that we possess, we should transform the entire agricultural value chain so that the sector can achieve its immense potential for driving exports.