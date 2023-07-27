Thursday, July 27, 2023
Fraudster youth staging drama of kidnapping for ransom held

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
KANDHKOT  -   The police on Wednesday arrested a fraudster youth who staged drama of kidnapping for ransom with his own family. The suspect Farman Bhaio hailing from Kandhkot disappeared from home two days earlier and later sent a limbs tied video to his family demanding two million rupees for his release. The police traced so-called kidnap victim and during preliminary investigation, he revealed that he hasn’t been abducted but planned this drama to receive money from family as he had to pay Rs70,000 to a lender.

The police arrested the youth and after registering a case started investigation.

Our Staff Reporter

