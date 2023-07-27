Thursday, July 27, 2023
Gold rate declines by Rs2,400 per tola
July 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs222,100 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 224,500 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,058 to Rs 190,415 from Rs 192,473 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 174,547 from Rs. 176,433, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $1,972 from $1,960, the association reported.

 

