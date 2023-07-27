Hub Dam spillways open as water level surges to top mark

Spillways of Hub Dam have been opened after torrential rains in the catchment area of the dam filled the water reservoir to the brim, increasing the water level to 339 feet.

The water being discharged from the spillway of the waterworks to Hub River, irrigation sources said.

The residents of the area adjacent to Hub River, have been advised to observe caution.

Earlier, a spokesperson of Karachi Water Board had said that the spillway of the reservoir will be opened after the water level in it reaches 339 feet.

The increase in water level of the reservoir will improve the water supply in Orangi, Baldia and other adjacent areas in Karachi’s District West, which receives water from Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100 million gallon of water daily from Hub Dam. Karachi’s West and Central districts face acute water shortage when water supply from the reservoir drops down.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.