Thursday, July 27, 2023
IEA ambassador calls for stronger trade relations with Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Hafiz Mohibullah, Consul General of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Peshawar, has stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan are fraternal neighbours that should work together to advance trade relations.

“No other country in the world can provide an example of the assistance provided by Pakistan to Afghan refugees,” he said at the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Auditorium during a seminar organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Peshawar titled ‘Pakistan- Afghan Bilateral Trade.’

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, the director of the Pak-Afghan Chamber, Shahid Hussain, an executive member of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, the chairman of the IRS, also spoke at the event.

Mohibullah said, “It was not possible to defeat two superpowers at the time [the Soviet Union and the United States] without the support of Pakistani brothers.”

According to Hafiz Muhibullah, neither the USSR nor the US undertook any development work in Afghanistan, but the infrastructure suffered harm instead.

He said that while the previous Afghan government only controlled onethird of the country, but still Ashraf Ghani’s administration had been universally recognised.

Our Staff Reporter

