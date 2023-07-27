Time and again, we have been reeling under skyrocketing inflation that has dealt a great blow to the lives of the masses. Before acceding to thrones, our ruling elites utter tall claims to reorient the economic circumstances of the country and heal our wounds; however, once they assume the reins of power, they take our grave concerns for granted. That’s the case in our country, where the poorest strata of our society are constantly thrust into the throes of economic woes. From PTI to PML-N-led governments, the tentacles of inflation have been deeply entrenched, with little hope of prosperity. Everyone is a testimony to the fact that the ongoing decade has seen inflation at its peak and moving upward with the passage of time.

It is of paramount importance to understand why our economy is dwindling and inflation is soaring to new heights. The major reason behind this is low investment in the country. Our successive governments have miserably failed to attract enormous investment that can lead the country to prosperity. Rather, major investors in our country are backtracking due to the economic situation, posing catastrophic repercussions.

Another equally important factor in our volatile economy is political instability. Pakistan, in this regard, has been plagued by political turbulence more than once. Our ruling elites waste most of their time and energy victimising their political adversaries rather than utilising them to uplift our country. The PTI-led government subjected its political rivals to graft and money laundering charges to satisfy its vengeance, and the incumbent PML-N government is also following suit. None seem to earnestly mobilise efforts to extricate the country from the sheer economic morass.

The hour of need is the collective efforts of all the political entities for the best interests of the masses. They should shun their belligerent, myopic approach; instead, they may exploit the resources at their disposal to cope with the menace of inflation, economic distress, and other social issues. Thereby, the poor will live a better life, and the country will see optimal economic growth.

AAMIR ALI,

Shikarpur.