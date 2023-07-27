Karachi police chalk out security plan for Muharram processions

Karachi police on Thursday rolled out a security and traffic management plan for the Muharram processions.

Karachi police spokesperson said 4,698 police personnel had been deployed for security which included 3,746 head constables/constables, 123 women police officers, 178 commandos of the Special Security Unit and Rapid Response Force personnel. “As many as 90 snipers have been deployed on the sides and passages of the main procession,” he added.

The traffic plan suggested that, on 8th of Muharrm, the procession would start from Nishtar Park and would conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

On the 9th of Muharram, a procession would be taken out from Martin Road Imambargah, Liaqatabad at 9am that would be concluded at Hussianian Iranian Imambargah.

The procession would follow same route on 10th of Muharram.