Thursday, July 27, 2023
Korangi Causeway road remains closed for traffic

Web Desk
1:23 PM | July 27, 2023
Korangi Causeway remains closed for traffic after floodwater from Malir Stream inundated few days back. 

According to the traffic police, the local authorities have blocked the Korangi Causeway for all kind of traffic as the road was submerged under knee-deep floodwater.

Due to the closure of Korangi Causeway, a main road artery for entering the industrial area, massive traffic jam is being witnessed at Jam Sadiq Bridge.

The traffic police said the road will be opened for traffic after the decrease in the level of water in Malir Stream.

The traffic police officials said that the traffic is being diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway, Qayyumabad from Balochi Colony Bridge, and to Jam Sadiq Bridge from Brookes Chowrangi.

On Wednesday two people were swept away by the flow of water while crossing the EBM Causeway.

Fortunately, both of them managed to remain safe while holding on to a tree that came their way.

