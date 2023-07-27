LHC orders police to impound vehicles over wrong parking

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered traffic police to impound vehicles in police stations over wrong parking in the city. The court also ordered traffic police to enhance fines over violations of the traffic rules. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing different petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to control smog. The court observed that increase in fines would definitely force people to obey traffic laws and ordered traffic police to enhance fines. The court also ordered strict action over violation of one-way besides ordering traffic police to continue a crackdown on motorcyclists riding without helmets. The officials of Lahore Development Authority, Traffic police and environment department appeared before the court during the proceedings.