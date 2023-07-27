Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Rawalpindi - A man gunned down his wife over domestic dispute in Dhamial while another woman committed suicide in Gujar Khan, informed sources on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 moved the bodies of two women to hospitals for post-mortem. Police inspected crime scenes and launched investigations into murder and suicide cases, they said.

According to sources, a brawl occured between a man namely Obaid and his wife Javeria (24) over some domestic dispute at their house located in Kohala Village. The man shot dead his wife and fled from the scene. SHO Police Station Dhamial along with forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation, sources said adding that the Rescue 1122 shifted the body of woman to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.