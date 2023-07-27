National U-16 training camp is set to begin on August 1 in Abbottabad

The regional training camp for boys Under-16 sponsored by Candyland concluded in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, Kohat and Khanewal. Spanning from February to June, these trials attracted participants from across the country, resulting in the identification of 200 exceptionally talented players.

From the pool of talented participants, 50 players were shortlisted for the national U-16 training camp, set to begin on August 1 in Abbottabad. Guided by the experienced coach, Sajjad Mehmood, these young talents will engage in practice sessions to further elevate their skills and abilities.

However, a final squad comprising 23 players will represent Pakistan in the SAFF U-16 Championship, taking place in Bhutan from September 1 to September 10 by taking on Bhutan and Maldives on September 1 and 3 respectively.