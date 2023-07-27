Needs of flood affectees should be fully taken into consideration: CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday visited flood-affected Mouza Sambal of Chiniot district and reviewed damages due to soil erosion caused by flood water.

Mohsin Naqvi met with the affected people, listened to their problems and reviewed relief activities. The chief minister inspected the affected village due to soil erosion caused by flood water and collapsed houses. 50 villages of Mouza Sambal have been inundated permanently while all houses of a village have collapsed.

The CM announced plans to build a protective embankment to save Mouza Sambal from river erosion and stated that funds were being released today (Wednesday) for building the protective embankment.

Mohsin Naqvi urged the people to adopt safety measures present in Mouza Sambal and cooperate with the administration in this regard.There is a likelihood of increase in the river flow in coming four days and Mouza Sambal can also be subjected to river erosion, he told the residents.

The CM directed the administration to adopt all possible preventive measures and vowed that the Punjab government will not leave the flood affectees alone adding that the residents of collapsed village will be fully taken care of. Mohsin Naqvi while directing the administration with regard to relief activities said that edibles should be provided to the affected people and fodder should be provided to the livestock.

“The needs of the flood affectees should be fully taken into consideration. Irrigation Department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 should remain fully alert”, he directed the concerned departments.

The CM while talking with the media stated that flood water is continuously increasing in Mouza Sambal adding that the residents of affected houses have been shifted to save places. 90 percent of the population has been evacuated from the inundated village. All possible measures will be taken in the affected areas of River Chenab.