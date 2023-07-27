Thursday, July 27, 2023
Pak-Turk friendship everlasting: Turkish Ambassador

Pak-Turk friendship everlasting: Turkish Ambassador
APP
July 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye always helped each other in every difficult time, be it earthquakes or floods, the governments and people of both countries actively helped each others.

He was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of the two-week summer camp organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye.

Dr. Mehmet Pacaci lauded efforts of the IIUI vice chancellor for organizing this summer camp for Pakistani children to learn the Turkish language.

The ambassador also interacted with the children in the Turkish language. In this 2-week summer camp, Prof. Dr. Halil Tokar, Head, Department of Urdu, Istanbul University, trained the children in Turkish language, calligraphy, artificial intelligence, archery, and the Turkish traditional game Mangala.

VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that Pakistan and Turkiye had excellent political, historical, and cultural relations.

He said that educational relations between the two countries would be further strengthened as AIOU had signed several MoUs for educational, research, and exchange programs with Turkish universities and institutions in the field of education and research.

APP

