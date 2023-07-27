Thursday, July 27, 2023
Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball Championship

STAFF REPORT
July 27, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan displayed an outstanding performance and secured a remarkable victory against Australia in the highly anticipated match of the 1st Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday. According to information received here, with an impressive score line of 3-0, Pakistan emerged triumphant, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination on the court. The set points were 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14, demonstrating the team’s dominance throughout the match. Special contributions came from Talal Ahmed (Setter), M Yahya (Opposite), M Anas (Middle Blocker), M Hasan (Middle Blocker) and Muhtad Ali (Outside Hitter). The team will now take on Thailand today (Thursday). 

