Pakistan Navy assesses evolving maritime situation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy on Wednesday assessed evolving maritime situation in the region.

The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi presided over the meeting.

According to the PN officials, during the conference, participants assessed evolving maritime situation in the region and discussed a range of topics related to national security, geostrategic affairs, combat readiness and discussed various service policies. Readiness for disaster relief operations amid potential flood alerts during ongoing monsoon season in the country was also reviewed.

The Naval Chief emphasised on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan. He also directed all naval commands to be fully ready for humanitarian assistance during the ongoing monsoon season.

The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The Admiral expressed full confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

The Command & Staff Conference serves as an apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy wherein Chief of the Naval Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders review Pakistan Navy policies and plans.