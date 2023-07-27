Pakistan to host Int’l Women’s Volleyball C’ship   

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in partnership with Empower Sports Academy is planning to host the first ever international women’s volleyball invitational championship to increase the playing standard and develop interest of young girls in the country. According to PVF women’s wing Chairperson Malika Junaid, with the collaboration of Empower Sports Academy and PSB, the PVF is also focusing to encourage girls to play volleyball. The purpose to host the international event is to provide the opportunity to women players to improve their game as it will be first time in the history of Pakistan that teams from USA and Europe will be taking part in the women’s volleyball competitions, said Malika. “We are also planning to send the Pakistan women’s team for a training tour to Turkey this year with the aim of promoting and inspiring the young girls to showcase their talent and to excel in volleyball,” she said and added: “Islamabad will be host city for the international championship which is planned to be held in the first week of January next year as we are expecting five international teams to visit Pakistan for this historic event.”