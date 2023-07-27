Passing out parade of 38th Basic Recruits Course held

Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday celebrated a momentous ceremony to mark the passing out parade of the 38th Basic Recruits Course at the Police Lines Headquarters.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, who attended as the chief guest. The occasion was also attended by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor ul Amin Mengal, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, representative of different law enforcement departments, foreign dignitaries, senior police officers, representatives from civil society, and the newly inducted young recruits. A smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honor to the chief guest.

Addressing the audience, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan expressed immense delight in witnessing the young talent from various regions of Pakistan, now proudly serving as members of the prestigious Islamabad Police force. He commended the inclusive recruitment process and emphasized the significance of upholding values like honesty, integrity, and service to the people as they commence their duty to protect and serve the nation.

The Interior Minister highlighted that the recent recruitment of 1,751 personnel into the ranks of Islamabad Capital Police, the largest recruitment drive in the nation’s history, included 208 women. The selection was based on merit and transparency rather than political, linguistic, or regional affiliations.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the jawans for choosing the path of service through the police force. Your dedication and commitment to safeguarding the life, property, and honor of the citizens are commendable and praiseworthy,” remarked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

During the ceremony, the Interior Minister also shed light on the government’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of the police force. He expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, for promptly approving and implementing various initiatives aimed at uplifting the welfare of Islamabad Police personnel.

“The primary purpose of the state is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. The most crucial responsibility of a police official is to safeguard the lives and property of the people, and it is both a duty and a form of worship,” said the Interior Minister.

He further stated that he was surprised to learn that the police, who symbolize the Federal Capital, do not have access to good hospitals for treatment, their children cannot attend reputable educational institutions, and their salaries are lower compared to other institutions. Acknowledging the sacrifices made by martyrs for the survival of the country and nation, he highlighted the government’s efforts in providing financial support to their families.